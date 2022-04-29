‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic to marry in $11.5k designer suit at prison wedding

Joe Exotic is planning to marry his fiancé John Graham wearing a specially designed wedding suit costing $11.500.

The ‘Tiger King’ star – who is currently doing time after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin and violations of animal welfare law – is preparing to met John Graham, who he met in prison in February 2021 when they were both behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas, and he’s enlisted the services of Odain Watson of Otaingerous to create outfits for himself and his partner.

According to TMZ.com, the $11,500 white suits will be made in Italy and feature a custom silk lining with a tiger print.

Joe’s will feature the pattern in pink while John – who has been released from prison – will reportedly be sporting a more traditional look and the suits will take around four to six weeks to make.

The star, 59, previously worked with Odain back in 2020 releasing his own line of clothes, shoes and underwear.

Joe can’t marry John until his divorce from Dillon Passage is finalised.

His estranged husband is asking for both parties to walk away with what they owned before they married, and also wants to secure a restraining order so Joe is ordered to stay away and not contact him directly.

Dillon’s attorneys, Chris Kirker and Holly Davis explained the pair started negotiating the terms of their divorce in September but paused the proceedings when Joe was diagnosed with cancer.

Joe’s new attorney, Autumn Blackledge, says the star is open to a deal so long as the terms are “reasonable”.

However, his estranged husband’s team say when they offered the same terms in September, Joe’s response was: “It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers … You’re out of your f****** mind.”