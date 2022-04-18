Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns The World ‘We Must Prepare’ For Russian Nuclear Attacks

Mega

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a stark warning for the world. The leader warned his nation and the rest of the world to “prepare” for a possible Russian nuclear attack at any moment, Radar has learned.

In a grim message issued Saturday night, the 44-year-old actor-turned-politician expressed his concern regarding what Vladimir Putin might do in retaliation after Ukrainian forces reportedly sunk a major Russian naval vessel.

Mega

Zelenskyy shared the frightening revelation on Saturday during an interview with the Ukrainian media that was subsequently broadcast across not just the nation, but the world as a whole.

“We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons…We must prepare for that,” the Ukrainian leader said before expressing interest in gathering anti-radiation medicine and building air-raid shelters in preparation for a possible nuclear attack.

Mega

Making Zelenskyy’s message even more jarring is the fact that the Kremlin has already reportedly started their retaliation for the sinking of the Russian vessel last week, as eight Ukrainian towns have been bombed, it’s claimed.

This is just the latest development in the ongoing fight between the two nations that started nearly two months ago when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an invasion that is reportedly stalling as Putin becomes ever-more desperate to finish his “special military operation” sooner rather than later.

As Radar reported, beyond just sinking Russia’s flagship naval vessel, there are also fears that the sunken ship contained two nuclear warheads that would have perished with the rest of the wreckage.

“On board the Moskva could be nuclear warheads – two units,” Mykhailo Samus, the director of a Lviv-based military think-tank, said on Friday while calling upon Black Sea nations like Turkey, Romania, Georgia, and Bulgaria to help with the recovery of the nuclear weaponry. “Where are these warheads? Where were they when the ammunition exploded?”

Mega

Mere hours after the sinking of the Moksva, Russian forces carried out eight separate attacks on specific Ukrainian targets – including the city of Kharkiv, which is nation’s second-largest city after the capital city of Kyiv.

Other targets hit in retaliation include the city of Lviv, as well as a tank factory in the Kyiv suburb Darnyts’kyi.

Zelenskyy has since claimed that upwards of 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have perished in the ongoing war, while more than 10,000 have reportedly been injured since the invasion started on February 24.