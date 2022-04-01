Will Smith resigns from the Academy after Oscars smack

Will Smith ‘is “resigning” from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts Sciences after smacking Chris Rock.

The 53-year-old actor struck comedian Chris, 57, – who made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head – across the face less than an hour before he picked up his Best Actor statuette for his role in ‘King Richard’ at Sunday’s (27.03.22) Oscars ceremony but has now resigned from the Academy following backlash.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The ‘Bad Boys’ star – whose wife Jada, 50, suffers from hair-loss condition alopecia – went on to claim that through his actions he has “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and will “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate” following his resignation but noted that he is “committed” to changing his ways.

The statement continued: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Kanye West has told his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he is “going away to get help.”

The 44-year-old rapper – who was married to the reality star, 41, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, with her – caused controversy earlier this year with a stream of Instagram posts harassing Kim and her new partner Pete Davidson, 28, but will now reportedly step away from the limelight “for the sake of their kids,”

A source told The New York Post’s Page Six column: “Kanye told Kim that he’s going away to get help. For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better”

However, it is reportedly “unclear” whether the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker will go into a treatment facility or will simply stay at home out of the spotlight.

A representative for the ‘DONDA’ rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye towards the end of 2021 – insisted that he is currently just focussing on having a “healthy co-parenting relationship” with Kim.

The rep said: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

The news comes just a month after Kanye released a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete and before that had implied that Kim had stopped “allowing” him to see their children after the divorce.

She responded: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Jerrod Carmichael has come out as gay.

The 34-year-old comedian – who has previously discussed having relationships with both men and women – admitted that after his father had had an an affair while married to his mother he was left with a “secret” that he kept from everyone in bis life.

Speaking on his new HBO special ‘Rothaniel’, he said: “After [the affair] was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he says. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

The former ‘Carmichael Show’ star was met with applause from the studio audience upon his announcement and while he was appeciatve, he went on to explain that he had spent his whole life “rebelling against” his sexuality and never thought he would “come out.”

He added: “I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it. “I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Jerrod went on to explain that while his mother still has her religious views and as a result his relationship with her has become more “fraught” with her since coming out, he now feels more “free.”

He said: “As much as she believes in God, I believe in personal growth and feeling free. And I do feel freer.”