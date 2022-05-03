Audit uncovers ‘troubling signs of extremism’ among California law enforcement officers

Published by

Raw Story

By Sky Palma An official audit of five large California law enforcement agencies has found evidence of significant racial bias from officers, some of whom are members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, Rolling Stone reports. “The results of the state auditor’s investigation into ‘biased conduct’ — launched at the request of the legislature — were released last week in a 95 page report,” reports Rolling Stone. “The investigation surveyed the patterns and practices of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department, the police departments of San Jose, San Bernardino, and Stockton, as well as…

Read More