Awkward! Kardashian Family Allows Dolce & Gabbana To Sponsor Kourtney’s Wedding, Despite ‘Cheap’ Shade & Backlash

Published by

Radar Online

MEGA

Dolce & Gabbana “hosted” Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s top-of-the-line wedding over the weekend, so it’s safe to say the famous family put their awkward history with the fashion label behind them.

Fans of the reality TV moguls watched as Kourtney’s loved ones showed up and showed out in expensive Dolce & Gabbana outfits leading up to the ceremony on Sunday.

MEGA

The worldwide coverage is set to give “millions of pounds worth of free publicity” to D&G, Daily Mail reported as Travis and Kourtney celebrated their next chapter together.

“As part of the deal, guests will be ferried from their hotels to Portofino harbor in a fleet of four classic wooden Riva speedboats, furnished with Dolce & Gabbana accessories,” the outlet added.

Perhaps the Kar-Jenners have chosen to squash any lingering tension with the fashion house years after its co-founder, Stefano Gabbana, once labeled them the “most cheap people in the world.” Instagram account Diet Prada spotted the shade at the time.

MEGA

The designers also sparked fury in 2015 when they spoke out against gay fathers having children through surrogate mothers — with many fans pointing out that Kim has welcomed two of her children via surrogate.

“The only family is the traditional one,” Domenico Dolce and Stefano said at the time. “No chemical offsprings and rented uterus: life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

Some have also labeled the brand as racist over a series of controversial ads they shared featuring a Chinese model, who later said “it nearly killed my career.”

Despite the backlash the brand has faced over the years, Kourtney proudly wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress for her star-studded wedding in Italy this weekend.

MEGA

“Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way,” the blushing bride gushed to Vogue.

Travis was also donning a black double breasted suit from the fashion label.

Kourtney and her Blink-182 rocker beau tied the knot three times in recent weeks, first getting hitched in Las Vegas without a marriage license before making it official at a Santa Barbara courthouse. Their lavish nuptials in Portofino served as the grand finale.