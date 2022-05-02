Bjorn Ulvaeus: ABBA comeback is an immense risk

Bjorn Ulvaeus thinks that the ABBA comeback is an “immense risk.”

The 77-year-old musician began his ascent to global fame when he won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with the song ‘Waterloo’ alongside ex-wife Agnetha Faltskog as well as Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson back in 1974 and the four are set to reunite as digital avatars for a series of London concerts, and but Bjorn has been losing sleep over the comeback.

He said: “It’s an immense risk and most people I talk to don’t appreciate that. They say, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine.’ Sometimes I wake up at four in the morning and think, ‘What the hell have we done?’”

The show is being staged at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in London from May at an estimated cost of £15 million but the ‘Super Trouper’ hitmaker – who has sold 385 million records as part of the legendary pop group – explained that a lot of their fellow artists will be “studying” the format of the world-first style of digital concert and named rock band Oasis

He told The Sunday Times: “Lots of artists are going to be studying us, definitely. I won’t name names, but I can think of a few. I wonder who’s going to be first.I couldn’t possibly comment.”

Meanwhile, co-lead singer Anni-Frid, 76, – who was married to Benny during the latter years of the band’s heyday while Bjorn was married to Agnetha -explained that going on tour for them back in the day was an “odd experience” and left them feeling like “prisoners” in their hotel rooms.

She said: “Our situation was so odd. Not in the studio, which was our second home, but going on tour, where we were more or less prisoners in our hotel.”

‘ABBA Voyage’ is set to kick off on May 27 and will run until December 2022.