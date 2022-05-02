Fans React To Rumors Amber Heard Is In Less Than 10 Minutes Of ‘Aquaman 2’ As Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Continues

mega

Amber Heard fans who are planning to head to the movie theaters to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when it premieres may be disappointed, as rumors are swirling that the actress is featured in mere minutes of the film.

Heard was previously assumed to be starring in the popular comic book flick alongside costar Jason Momoa.

The news was first dropped by film critic Grace Randolph, who has previously been a reliable source for a broad array of movie scoops. “I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2,” she tweeted on Thursday, April 28, leading to rampant fan speculation on whether she needed to be in the movie at all.

“Still too much,” one user replied in the comment section. “Like seriously cut the ten minutes and reshoot no one will mind.”

Another agreed they’d prefer it if she had, “0 min screentime.”

A DC fan suggested the role be recast in future films, calling it a “shame” that such an incredible comic book character is now “tainted forever in the eyes of the general public” due to Heard’s less than favorable reputation.

This comes after Radar reported an online petition to get Heard removed from the entirety of the Aquaman sequel reached over 2 million signatures as Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s shocking defamation trial continues.

“In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard,” the change.org petition summary read, going on to reference testimonies given in court alleging the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star repeatedly physically abused Depp. “Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree.”

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project,” the text continued. “They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser.”

The petition currently has over 2,900,000 signatures.