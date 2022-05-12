Creative Freedom? Madonna Defends Creepy Nude NFT Of Herself Giving Birth Following Backlash - Towleroad Gay News

Mega

Madonna is standing by her art.

The pop diva, 63, received a ton of backlash on social media after releasing her new NFT in collaboration with token artist Beeple, which strangely depicted Madonna fully in the nude while giving birth to butterflies, insects and trees. To top off her peculiar art, a 3D model of her vagina was displayed in the NFT.

Despite the “Material Girl” singer’s fans and foes calling out the creepy piece of digital art, the hit maker couldn’t care less about what they had to say.

Mega

Fans were not shy in voicing their opinion on the weird venture with one critic writing on Instagram, “Madonna’s latest NFT. If I saw it, you have to too. NFT should stand for NO FKN TACT.” Another bluntly noted, “Madonna is selling an nft of her WHAT? nah f**k this s**t I’m out.”

HOLY REQUEST! MADONNA ASKS POPE FRANCIS TO MEET WITH HER AFTER EXHIBITING ‘BLASPHEMOUS’ BEHAVIOR

Upon the shocking artwork’s release, the “Hung Up” vocalist backed her project, noting the vision was “to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity.”

Madonna teased her NFT in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 11, in which she explained: “I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth.”

“But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” the Evita actress explained. “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

“I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me,” the mother-of-six quipped. “Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina.”

Mega

MADONNA’S WILDEST MOMENTS THROUGH HER YEARS OF FAME — SEE THE LEGENDARY PHOTOS

“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” Madonna noted of the vision she and Beeple had.

Never one to shy away from controversy, Madonna wanted to ensure the piece was strange and unique to grab the attention of potential buyers. All proceeds from the NFT — entitled “Mother of Creation” — will be given to the charities National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.