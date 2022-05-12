Protesters Dressed As 'The Handmaid's Tale' Gather Outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Home Ahead Of Roe V. Wade Vote - Towleroad Gay News

Mega

Pro-choice demonstrators dressed as The Handmaid’s Tale gathered outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to protest the SCOTUS member’s expected vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, Radar has learned.

In a sensational development that finds Justice Barrett the latest Supreme Court member to face the outage of activists looking to uphold the federal court’s landmark 1973 ruling, Handmaid protesters congregated outside her private residence on Wednesday to persuade Barrett not to overturn the Supreme Court’s prior decision to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

Video of the protest obtained by Fox News not only showed a group of protesters dressed up in red-and-white costumes straight out of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel-turned-hit TV show, but it also captured the protesters slamming Justice Barrett over her anti-abortion stance even though the SCOTUS member has 7 children.

“It’s also possible that the fact that she’s an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it’s like to carry a pregnancy to term,” one protester said in the video, referencing the fact that two of Barrett’s 7 children were adopted.

“Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid,” the pro-choice protester added.

The Handmaid’s Tale, a novel published in 1985 before being adapted into a Hulu series that premiered in 2017, focused on a dystopian American future in which women are systematically raped and forced to give birth against their will by a radical pro-Christian government — a premise that the protesters outside Justice Barrett’s home said will become reality with the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“We have no problem with Catholicism,” another protester outside Barrett’s Falls Church, Virginia, home said while holding up a sign reading, “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries.”

“However, in this country, there’s a separation of church and state,” the protester added. “So, somebody’s religion, no matter what that might be, cannot dictate how they carry out their job as a public official.”

The pro-choice demonstrators reportedly protested outside Justice Barrett’s Virginia home for nearly 30 minutes before returning to their vehicles and driving away.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Justice Barrett wasn’t the only SCOTUS member to have protesters gather outside her property as a result of the recent Supreme Court leak suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Earlier this week, other pro-choice demonstrators protested outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh,and John Roberts to prevent the expected demise of the monumental 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to receive an abortion under the Constitution of the United States.

While these demonstrations have so far remained peaceful, others uncomfortable with the protests have questioned whether or not protesting outside a Supreme Court justice’s private residence to influence their vote is against federal law.