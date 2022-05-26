Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher has died aged 60.

The keyboardist and founding member – who was born in Nottingham and moved to Basildon in the 70s – of the 80s band has passed away

In a joint statement posted to Twitter, his bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

The ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ hitmakers said Andy – who was known as Fletch -“had a true heart of gold” and was “always” a great friend.

The statement continued: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

The ‘Enjoy the Silence’ musicians offered their “hearts” to the touring DJ’s family – which includes his wife Grainne Mullan and their two children, Meghan and Joe – and asked fans to “keep them in their thoughts” while giving them space to grieve.

They said: “Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

In a 2017 interview with The Skinny, Fletch mused it was the “electricity” between him and the rest of the band that made their work great.

He said: “Martin and Dave live in the US and I live here, but it doesn’t really affect our relationships. Me and Martin are very close. Dave is more like a brother to me – if that makes sense. But what makes bands better than solo artists is the electricity that’s generated. Sometimes a band can’t stand each other but that electricity makes for great music. It’s the same with Depeche Mode; we have moments where we don’t like each other, and moments when we love each other. It’s the electricity that’s generated between us all that produces the good music.”