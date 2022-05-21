Explicit Photos To Blame? ‘Speechless’ Madonna Is Outraged After Being BLOCKED From Instagram Live

KCS Presse / MEGA

Madonna was in utter shock to discover that Instagram had blocked her from going live, sharing a video of the awkward moment she found out on Friday.

“What the f—?” the Papa Don’t Preach singer, 63, exclaimed as a notification popped up. “What’s happening?” She then quipped, “I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”

“I’m speechless,” she added.

Due to a breach in the app’s community guidelines, Madonna had been banned from doing a live video and one person on her team made sure to read over the fine print.

“We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression,” one section of the community guidelines noted. “Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”

The Material Girl hitmaker later hopped on a call with her Frozen on Fire collaborator, Sickick, and explained that Instagram was being “really mysterious” about why they blocked her.

“I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason,” she claimed. “It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer.”

Madonna was trying to piece the clues together and also pointed out that she hasn’t posted “anything crazy” on the app, adding with a laugh, “not this week anyways.”

“It may have been a delayed reaction to my NFTs from last week, but I’m not really sure,” the songstress continued, speculating her fully-nude graphics may be to blame.

Her NFT collection, titled “Mother of Creation,” also includes a 3D model of her vagina.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” she shared of her design in a statement.

After being cut off from going live, Madonna felt bad for disappointing her fans. “I’m sorry to let everybody down,” she added. “I was really looking forward to this.”

Madonna has been known to push boundaries with her songs, music videos and scantily-clad Instagram posts, and we doubt she’ll be stopping anytime soon.