JK Rowling Mocks 'intimidating' Trans Activists Dressed As Ninjas - Towleroad Gay News

JK Rowling has mocked transgender activists who dressed up as ninjas and tried to stop a group of women’s rights activists.

The ‘Harry Potter’ author took to social media to lament the Manchester Trans Rise Up protestors, who came dressed in balaclavas and tried to stop the women from speaking out in front of a statue of the founder of the Suffragette movement, Emmeline Pankhurst, at Manchester’s St Peter’s Square.

She tweeted: “There is no conflict between women’s rights and our ideology.

“To prove it, we’ve dressed up as ninjas to block public access to a statue of a suffragette.

“We’re confident this has done wonders for our cause and definitely isn’t an unintentionally hilarious own goal.”

In an other post, Rowling added: “I never expected the right side of history to include so many people in masks intimidating and assaulting women, did you?

“But she never have dropped her flag. Emmelline would be proud.”

Rowling has been in an opposing ideological battle with the transsexual community since she made her stance on biological sex clear in a social media post made a few years back.

Commenting on a headline which read: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

The writer wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Although Rowling has made her opinion on the importance of biological sex clear, the philanthropist insists she supports the trans community, but she has to defend the rights of women as a feminist.

She previously posted: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. (sic)”

Rowling also revealed she’s researched the issue over the “last three years” and rubbished suggestions she doesn’t have any knowledge of the subject.

She said: “I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge. (sic)”