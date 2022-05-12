 Gay Season: White Lotus' Murray Bartlett Is The Competition In Season 2 Of 'Physical'; 'You Can Dance'; Top Gaga; Do The 9; Fire Island Trailer: WATCH - Towleroad Gay News

Gay Season: White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett is The Competition in Season 2 of ‘Physical’; ‘You Can Dance’; Top Gaga; Do The 9; Fire Island Trailer: WATCH

Murray Bartlett joins season 2 of Physical. Enjoy
Physical — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Physical — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (From “Top Gun: Maverick”) (Official Music Video)
Weekend Update: Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Overturning Roe v. Wade - SNL
Madonna - Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit) (2022 Remaster)
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Murray Bartlett on Infamous Poop Scene from The White Lotus & Being a Good Hotel Guest
FIRE ISLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
New Gay TV Shows & Shows with Gay Storylines in 2022 | Part 2 | #gay

Let’s Get ‘Physical’ — Season 2

Here’s the trailer for Apple TVS season two of dark comedy series “Physical,” about the rise of an aerobics star established Rose Byrne’s character in the role of ambitious fitness entrepreneur. This season Murray Bartlett joins as a competitor. Available June 3. Other returning cast include Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks

The show stars Rose Byrne who is also executive producer. From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season adds Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), launches June 3 with a new episode every Friday.

Bartlett joins the sophomore season as ‘Vinnie Green,’ a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial just as Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video. She suddenly finds new and bigger obstacles in her path.

It comes down to loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and his values and her likely inappropriate attraction to another. Meanwhile there are new competitors with similar ambitions she needs to beat on the way to building a full-fledged Jane Fonda style fitness empire.

Extras

Lady Gaga video for her official Top Gun: Mavrick Theme

ICYMI: Amy Coney Barret on “Doing Your 9” on Weekend Update

First Up, Remastered 2022 version of Madonna’s Get Into The Groove is first of her new compilation of 50 favorite remixes of her 50 No. 1 Dance Hits. Fer Real.

‘Fire Island’. Stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Margaret Cho on Hulu June 3

2022 New Gay Shows and Storylines with Victor Yates

