Gay Season: White Lotus' Murray Bartlett Is The Competition In Season 2 Of 'Physical'; 'You Can Dance'; Top Gaga; Do The 9; Fire Island Trailer: WATCH - Towleroad Gay News

Let’s Get ‘Physical’ — Season 2
Here’s the trailer for Apple TVS season two of dark comedy series “Physical,” about the rise of an aerobics star established Rose Byrne’s character in the role of ambitious fitness entrepreneur. This season Murray Bartlett joins as a competitor. Available June 3. Other returning cast include Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks
The show stars Rose Byrne who is also executive producer. From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season adds Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”), launches June 3 with a new episode every Friday.
Bartlett joins the sophomore season as ‘Vinnie Green,’ a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial just as Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video. She suddenly finds new and bigger obstacles in her path.
It comes down to loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and his values and her likely inappropriate attraction to another. Meanwhile there are new competitors with similar ambitions she needs to beat on the way to building a full-fledged Jane Fonda style fitness empire.