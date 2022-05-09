Palace To Ban Netflix Cameras As Streaming Service Grows Frustrated With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the U.K. to take part in Her Majesty’s celebration of 70 years on the throne. Although the royal couple are rumored to play big roles in certain events, according to sources, Netflix won’t be getting the coveted footage.

Staff at Buckingham Palace are reportedly already planning to ban all Netflix camera crews from filming at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee festivities as a way to avoid “tension” within the royal family.

“Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can’t go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems – and at the very least cause a major distraction,” an insider spilled to The Sun. “Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.”

The insider explained a team of palace aides would be keeping a close watch on any crew in attendance, and stand at the ready to remind them that there will be no filming.

This update comes after sources dished Netflix execs are becoming increasingly unhappy with the royal couple. The streaming service higher-ups reportedly felt snubbed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for choosing to give a bombshell interview detailing their meeting with the Queen to NBC.

“Netflix would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary,” the insider continued on the streaming giant’s recent tensions with Harry and Meghan. “There was a real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster.”

Netflix’s irritation is said to stem from their preexisting multi-million dollar deal with the Sussexes to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films and family programming. Netflix is upset they are paying them so much money for their content, but not being offered the opportunity to cover some of their best interviews.

This isn’t Harry and Meghan’s first issue with their lucrative business deal with the streaming service. Netflix recently dropped their animated children’s seriesPearl. The family show was set to follow the many adventures of a young girl as she learns about some of the most important women in history.

It is presently unclear if the royal couple plan to offer the series to a different streaming service, or if the show is dead in the water.