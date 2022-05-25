Paula Abdul planning ‘spectacular’ 60th birthday bash

Paula Abdul is mulling over plans for her upcoming 60th birthday and admitted she’s hoping to “do something big”.

The pop star-turned-TV regular marks the milestone on June 19 and although she hasn’t finalised her party plans, the ‘Opposites Attract’ hitmaker revealed she’s hoping to splash the cash on chartering a yacht or whisking her friends off on an exotic holiday.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’m gonna do something big. Maybe charter a yacht or go somewhere exotic (and) take some friends.”

Paula then joked she may end up staying at home and spending the day with her beloved pet dogs.

She laughed: “Knowing me, I’ll stay home, be with my dogs.”

However, she’s still hoping to come up with glamorous plan in time for her big day.

She added: “I wanna do something fun and something spectacular.

“Every day we (should) celebrate ourselves. We are above ground. We are living. We are healthy. You know what? We’re celebrating really important things in life.”

It’s been an up and down 12 months for Paula as last year she underwent breast reduction surgery to make her implants smaller.

The former ‘America Idol’ judge underwent a corrective operation to reverse a previous breast augmentation procedure.

She explained she’d started having back pain and needed the operation to help ease her discomfort – especially when indulging her passion for dancing.

In a video shared on Instagram by medical device firm InMode – which Paula is a brand ambassador for – she said: “With my height, I’m petite, I started with smaller breasts and about 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back. “As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out.”