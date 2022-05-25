Battle Of The Billionaires! Elon Musk SLAMS Bill Gates After Article Claims Microsoft Mogul Is Funding Musk’s Critics

Published by

The feud between Elon Musk and Bill Gates continues, because the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to trash the Microsoft co-founder yet again, Radar has learned.

After Breitbart published an article on Monday claiming Gates “poured millions into [a] dark money fund attacking Elon Musk,” the 50-year-old SpaceX founder turned to his favorite social media platform to take a shot at the 66-year-old fellow billionaire.

“Sigh,” Musk tweeted alongside a link to the Breitbart article claiming the Gates Foundation donated “hundreds of millions of dollars” to at least 11 groups behind a campaign pressuring advertisers to boycott Twitter should the Tesla founder take over.

Breitbart further claimed that Gates is donating the funds via two “dark money” groups: the New Venture Fund and the Tides Foundation.

The feud between Musk and Gates first started earlier this month after the Microsoft mogul criticized Musk’s plan to purchase Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

“He actually could make it worse,” Gates said while speaking to the Wall Street Journal at the time. ‘That’s not his track record. His track record with Tesla and Space X is pretty mind-blowing at putting together a great team of engineers and taking people who work in those fields in a less bold way and really showing them up.”

“I kind of doubt that’ll happen this time but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he added.

In the past, Musk has regularly accused the Microsoft co-founder of betting against Tesla stock.

“I heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” Musk told Joe Rogan during a sit-down interview.

“People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them ‘are you sure?’ and they said ‘yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.’ That didn’t work out too well.”

Musk also recently took to Twitter to ridicule Gates’ belly by comparing the 66-year-old billionaire to a pregnant man emoji.

“In case u need to lose a boner fast,” Musk wrote along with side-by-side photos of Gates and the pregnant man emoji in question.