Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn't Spoken To Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations - Towleroad Gay News

Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t spoken to Chris Noth since allegations of sexual assault were made against him by multiple women.

The pair played couple Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big in ‘Sex and the City’, the two spin-off movies, and the recent reboot ‘And Just Like That…’, until the accusations were brought to light, and Noth’s character was killed off in one episode of the latter series.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Jessica admitted she’s not ready to discuss the allegations but she confirmed she’s not spoken to her former co-star since.

The 57-year-old actress – who is also executive producer of ‘And Just Like That…’ – said: “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer.”

Struggling to get her words out, she continued: “I should have worked on this because I’m just… it’s just…”

Then asked if she’d been in contact with Noth, she replied: “No.”

Sarah Jessica and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement at the time, in which they said they had been left “deeply saddened” by the allegations and praised his accusers for having the strength to speak out.

They said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter to allege they had been sexually assaulted by the 67-year-old actor.

A woman, identified only as Zoe, alleged he had “raped her from behind” in 2004 when she was just 22, and another known as Lily claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her in 2015.

The Daily Beast then published an account from a female tech executive who alleged Noth had sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a New York City restaurant where she worked as a hostess and lounge singer.

The actor – who was also fired from ‘The Equalizer’ and dropped by his talent agency in the wake of the claims – has denied the allegations.

He said in response to the Hollywood Reporter piece: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth – who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012 – also branded the third woman’s claim a “complete fabrication”.