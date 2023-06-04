Kim Cattrall’s ‘Stipulations’ for ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo Revealed: ‘Refused to Film With Her Former Costars’ Including Sarah Jessica Parker

mega

Before Kim Cattrall could sign on to appear in And Just Like That Season 2, she had some demands that had to be met, including how she refused to film with her costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, according to a source.

“Kim had two stipulations — one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King,” the source dished, referring to the showrunner.

“She will have gotten a s****load of money. It just shows the power of Kim,” the insider continued, referring to how Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, was absent from the first season. “They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly.”

“I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen,” they concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Samantha is reportedly seen having a phone conversation with Carrie (played by Parker).

“The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be. This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out,” a spokesperson for HBO and Max said in a statement.

Though Samantha’s name was frequently brought up in the first season, fans weren’t sure she would ever return due to conflict between her and her costars.

Cattrall was asked in the past if she was still friendly with the ladies from SATC, to which she replied: “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker,” she said. “I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

Parker was left speechless about the accusations.

“I found it really upsetting,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2018. “That’s not the way I recall our experience. So, it’s sad, but I think what always ties us together is this singular experience. It was professional, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.”

When Cattrall’s brother passed away in 2018, Parker tried to show her some love, but Cattrall fired back, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker.”

“My mom asked me today, ‘When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she continued.

