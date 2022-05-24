Summer Love? Rosie O’Donnell Teases Possible New Girlfriend With PDA Moment

Mega

Is Rosie O’Donnell off the market? It sure seems like it after the former cohost of The View, 60, shared a sweet snap to Instagram on Sunday, May 22, of her hand lovingly resting on another person’s leg as the two held hands.

“how’s ur weekend? #spokane,” O’Donnell wrote alongside the picture of the intimate embrace between herself and the mystery person.

Fans were quick to congratulate the former The Rosie O’Donnell Show host on the new flame in her life via her comment section. “Not nearly as well as yours appears to be going.❤️😍❤️,” one follower quipped in reference to O’Donnell’s caption about her weekend. “Omg I’m happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another supportive fan penned.

“Bliss. [hope] you’ve had a great weekend with you know who,” one of the star’s pals Wendy Perkins teased below the photo.

The Broadway producer was previously engaged to Boston police officer Elizabeth Rooney, but the couple split in 2019 after two years together. O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter for one year in 2004. The former couple shares children Parker, 26, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, and Vivienne, 19.

The outspoken star was also engaged to Michelle Rounds, with whom she shares daughter Dakota, 9, from 2012 to 2015. Sadly, Rounds committed suicide in 2017.

Although O’Donnell has been laying low as of late, the media mogul opened up last year about how she felt about working with Whoopi Goldberg on the hit ABC panel show. “Whoopi really didn’t like me,” the actress told Howard Stern of the on-air tension between herself and the actress.

“I didn’t know that she saw the countdown…I saw that, and there was a pause, and I said ‘well, we’ll be right back after this.’ And that was the first day, and it was trouble from then on,” she explained about being the one to cut to a commercial when the producers were signaling Goldberg to call the break.

“She was mean to me on live TV,” O’Donnell additionally told the shock jock. “When people say, ‘Well, what happened,’ I say, ‘Go back and watch [the episodes].’ It’s not like a mystery, watch the way it went down. So I was like, ‘I gotta get out of here, I can’t do this.'”