‘The Reckoning Is Going To Happen’: Kevin Spacey’s Brother Slams Actor Hours After Sexual Assault Charges

It’s “reckoning” time for slimeball actor Kevin Spacey.

That’s the reaction from Spacey’s estranged brother Randy Fowler when he learned his Oscar winning actor was slapped with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly attacking three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.

“It not surprising to me that eventually they would’ve gathered enough evidence to pursue the four charges against him — I think the reckoning is going to happen,” Fowler exclusively told Radar hours after Spacey was charged.

The charges filed by the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division determined there was enough evidence to accuse the embattled Baby Driver actor of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The charges come just one week after Radar online exclusively reported the 62-year-old Usual Suspect was quietly slithering his way back onto the big screen – starring in three films—despite cries by critics who can’t believe Hollywood is ready to forget the handsy-creep accused of abusing roughly 30 victims.

“The charges could possible derail his comeback,” Fowler said. “We live in a very small planet right now, people that spending all this money on his comeback could realize that they are on a sinking ship, and they should pull the plug on the projects and eat their losses.”

The American Beauty star is set to star in the mystery thriller Peter Five Eight, which was shopped around at the high-profile Cannes Film Festival.

Gabe Hoffman — the producer of the ground-breaking documentary An Open Secret, which exposed the rampant sexual abuse of child actors and led to the downfall of Spacey pal director Bryan Singer — believes the money hungry movie makers who used Spacey in recent films are now eating crow.

“The studios only care about making money, a big part of that bet rode on that there is nothing more left to come out about Spacey,” he said. “So, with the new charges this bet just blew up in their face – BIG TIME– in the worst way possible.”

As RadarOnline.com noted these new charges against Spacey come as the actor prepares to face trial in October over accusations, he sexually assaulted Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the younger actor was only 14 years old.

Rapp claims a then 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his apartment and grabbed him by his backside without permission. Spacey then allegedly proceeded to lie him on a bed before climbing on top of him without consent.

Spacey denies the Rapp charges and the CPS “reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Fowler thinks his rich and powerful brother may not be capable of buying his way out of the new charges — all occurring when he served as artistic director at the UK’s Old Vic Theater.

“His troubles, in my opinion, are just beginning,” Fowler explained. “I don’t believe can go through life hurting other people without karma coming back and making you pay the piper. All these cases cannot be mistaken identity. They all can’t be made-up; they all can’t be people looking for money… They (CPS) wouldn’t had filed charges unless they had evidence!”

“It took them five years to file charges – so they I guess they did they’re homework.”