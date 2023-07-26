Kevin Spacey weeps as he’s cleared of all charges in sex assault trial

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Kevin Spacey wept in court as he was cleared of all charges at the conclusion of his sex assault trial in London. A jury at Southwark Crown Court found the Hollywood actor not guilty on all nine counts of sexual offences and the ‘House Of Cards' star was seen crying as he stood in the dock listening to the jury forewoman read out the verdicts. Spacey was seen hugging his manager and members of his legal team and thanking court staff as the trial reached its end on Wednesday (26.07.23). He was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activit…

