Tearful Kevin Spacey ‘humbled’ by acquittal on all sex charges in London trial

Reuters

By Sam Tobin and Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) – A tearful Kevin Spacey said he was “humbled” after a jury in a London court found him not guilty on Wednesday of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men. After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation, the jury acquitted the Oscar-winning U.S. actor by a majority on nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre. Spacey, who was also celebrating his 64th birthday on Wednesday, began to cry and mouthed “thank you” to the nine men and three women jurors, befor…

