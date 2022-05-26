Todd Chrisley’s ‘Ex Lover’ and Business Partner Confirms Gay Affair, Blackmail While Testifying On Helping ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star, Wife Julie Commit Fraud

Mega Mega

Todd Chrisley’s ex-lover and employee testified earlier this week that he allegedly helped the reality TV star commit fraud by creating fake documents and impersonating Todd, Radar has learned.

In a bombshell testimony that also revealed the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star was having a gay affair, Mark Braddock told a court on Tuesday that he helped Todd and his wife Julie commit tax fraud during their affair in the early 2000s.

Then, when Todd and Braddock’s affair ended in 2012, Todd reportedly threw his ex-lover and employee out of his Chrisley Asset Management office and even went so far as to threaten to call the police on Braddock.

Following the contentious end to their affair, Braddock turned both Todd and Julie into the FBI for committing tax fraud.

Making Braddock’s testimony on Tuesday even more shocking were claims that both he and Todd were blackmailed following their affair by anonymous individuals who threatened to spill their gay relationship unless the pair paid nearly $40,000 for the blackmailers’ silence.

“Pay cash and we’ll shut up,” a text message sent to both Todd and Braddock allegedly said.

Todd and Braddock ultimately paid the blackmailers $38,000 in cash, according to Braddock’s testimony, which was withdrawn in four $9,500 increments from Braddock’s bank account before being handed off to Todd to pay the blackmailers.

In the past, Todd never denied the swirling rumors that he was gay, and even revealed in 2017 that such rumors didn’t “bother” him.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Todd told the Domenick Nati Show at the time. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends,” he continued. “That doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You on the other hand might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

Todd and Julie have been married for nearly 26 years and currently share five children: daughter Lindsie, 32, son Kyle, 30, son Chase, 25, daughter Savannah, 24, and son Grayson, 16.

The Chrisley are also currently on trial on charges of fraud and for allegedly evading up to $2 million in tax fraud.