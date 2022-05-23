Vladimir Putin’s TV Appearances ‘Staged’ As Russian Leader Continues To Suffer Worsening Health Problems

Mega

Vladimir Putin reportedly “staged” a number of public appearances on Russian TV last week after he was unable to carry out his regular duties because of worsening health problems, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes amid mounting rumors and reports claiming the 69-year-old Russian leader is suffering from everything from blood, thyroid and abdominal cancer to Parkinson’s disease and dementia, the Kremlin is accused of utilizing old footage of Putin but airing it as if the footage is new.

Mega

Making the accusations even more startling is the fact that General SVR – the opposition source making the bombshell claims about Putin “staging” public appearances – also reported that the Russian president’s close ally and former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev is in control of the Kremlin while Putin is incapacitated.

“Let’s see how long this lasts, but the situation is getting tense,” General SVR said after claiming Putin has been absent from his duties since Tuesday.

“The fact is that the elites are not ready to perceive Patrushev as a person who guarantees the current status quo,” the outlet continued while claiming to have obtained insider Kremlin information. “Everyone is well aware that if Vladimir Putin retires suddenly or gradually, then the situation will change radically.”

General SVR’s report also suggested that two meetings said to have taken place on Wednesday and Thursday – the first with Rostech head Sergei Chemezov and the second with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev – were actually filmed prior but aired “live” in an effort to make it appear Putin is still active and in charge.

Nikolai PatrushevMega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s deteriorating health has been a major subject of concern following a series of appearances in which the Russian leader looked bloated, shaky and seemingly not in control of his own movements.

Last month, while being filmed meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the ailing Russian leader was seen slouching in his chair, aggressively gripping a table and tapping his feet uncontrollably.

Additionally, a top Russian oligarch referred to only as “Yuri” was recently caught on a secret recording claiming that Putin is “very ill with blood cancer,” a claim that has since been corroborated by General SVR’s newest report.

“[Putin] is sick and has diseases that are incurable, such as oncology, which is at a stage that, today, cannot be cured, Parkinson’s disease and a schizoaffective disorder,” the outlet revealed.

Mega

“There is a general feeling, including among the attending physicians, that all this will not last very long,” they continued.

“But, again, we have already said that many people think that now Putin will die and something will change radically.”