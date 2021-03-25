LaBelle “Heyyy”; Trevor Saves Kids; Church Plays Spoiler; Emo Y.M.C.A.; 2 Minutes of Heaven with Ariana G; Rosie on Whitney HOT LINKS

Amazing! Trevor Project and Google show off their collab to help train counselors and assess clients.

“The collaboration included $2.7 million in grants and the support of nearly 30 Google.org’s Fellows who worked alongside The Trevor Project’s team to introduce machine learning and natural language processing into The Trevor Project’s platforms. In addition to the simulator, the Trevor Project told “Good Morning America” that the collaboration also resulted in an AI-powered Risk Assessment tool.”

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, wouldn’t visit the Trump White House, marked Equal Pay Day There Yesterday

Equal Pay Day marks the date each year to which women must work to make the same pay that men made the year before. Biden pledged to fight to end the gender pay gap, urging Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act.

Open enrollment until Aug 25th.

Catholic Church Lobbied Against LGBT Suicide Hotline [JOE MY GOD]

“When the U.S. Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act last fall to establish a toll-free number with assistance for those with mental health crises, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops quietly lobbied behind the scenes against the legislation….The bishops’ justification? The legislation contained special funding for LGBTQ support.”

Whitney Hot Links

“Appearing on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast this week, O’Donnell looked back on the incident, noting that Houston’s pal and purported girlfriend, Robyn Crawford, saw it as a turning point for the star. …Houston “was, at that time, really in a downward spiral with drugs, and it was obvious to anyone who was watching her,” O’Donnell told host Jess Rothschild in an interview that aired Monday.”

“Advocates say that laws that exclude and punish trans kids —and messaging that classifies young trans girls as “biological boys” — is scare-mongering and unfair, and only seeks to reinforce ugly stereotypes about trans girls and women to an uninformed public. It’s another attack on trans kids that potentially threatens not just their school life but also their relationship with their parents —which, advocates say, is ultimately the goal for anti-trans conservatives: forcing trans kids back into the closet.”

Library of Congress to Archive Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade” and The Singers are Thrilled. “Do you know how big that is for three black fierce women? Heyyy…” –Patti LaBelle CBS’ Jim Axelrod interviews the far from jaded members of the band Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx, and Sarah Dash.

Instrumental support and a role model uncle to Jason Collins during his very public coming out has died of Covid-19. This is part of the series they are doing about who we have lost. Our condolences to Jason Collins on his loss. His memory seems to already be a blessing with all the love in this story.

YMCA Ominous Remix. Same words. Entirely different wedding.

via Laughing Squid “The Melodica Bros performed a truly mournful cover… features a change from major to minor, a slower tempo, and a quiet performance that included an acoustic guitar and a double bass.”

Two Minutes in Studio…Ariana Grande is in Control and Amazing!

CDC Worries About Covid Surge. Deaths Won’t Decline. Fauci: Cant “Say You’ve Turned the Corner”

Shark Visit

Hot Link: sergiolarambla