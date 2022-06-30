‘A Disgusting Sight In Any Case’: Vladimir Putin Fires Back After G7 Leaders Joke About His Infamous Horse-Riding Picture

Mega

Vladimir Putin did not hold back after the members of G7 joked about the infamous picture showing the Russian leader riding a horse with no shirt on, Radar has learned.

On Thursday, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States met to discuss Russia and the war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly suggested that the seven leaders remove their shirts to “show that [they’re] tougher than Putin” and “show them [their] pecs.”

The quip was in reference to the 69-year-old Russian strongman’s habit of being photographed shirtless while riding horses, fishing, hunting and participating in other physical activities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also joked about Putin’s penchant for shirtless photos when he suggested the seven leaders try to match the Russian president’s “bare-chested horseback riding display” – alluding to the infamous photo from 2009 showing Putin shirtless on a horse.

Shortly after the Group of Seven’s meeting in the German Alps on Thursday, Putin fired back at the leaders while he was speaking to reporters in Turkmenistan.

“I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist,” Putin said. “But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

“Everything in a person should be harmonious: both body and soul,” the Russian despot continued, “but for that to happen it’s necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.”

Putin patronized the G7 leaders even further when he described them as “people of character who could achieve success if they put their minds to it.”

“[They] must work on themselves, but the very fact that they are talking about it is already good, is praiseworthy,” he concluded.

As RadarOnline.com reported, this is just the latest incident in which Putin disparaged members of G7 – the inter-governmental political forum that focuses on global leadership.

Earlier this week it was revealed that – during a phone call between French President Emmanual Macron and the Russian president in February – Putin suggested he would rather play ice hockey than meet with United States President Joe Biden to discuss Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

“To be honest, I wanted to go play ice hockey,” Putin flippantly responded when Macron suggested he, Putin and Biden meet for a summit. “Here I am talking to you from the sports hall before starting the physical exertion. But first I will talk with my advisors.”