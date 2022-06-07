Andy Cohen thinks Bravo were right to pass on Queer Eye

Andy Cohen doesn’t think ‘Queer Eye’ would have been a “hit” on Bravo.

The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host thinks the cable network made the “right move” in passing on the opportunity to reboot the makeover show – which was originally titled ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ and ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo – because it was so expensive to make and he thinks it found the right home with streaming service Netflix.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’, Andy said: “I don’t think it would have been a huge show on Bravo. I don’t … I don’t think people are watching linear television in the way they are watching Netflix.

“And I think it premiered on Netflix and people loved it.

“It was going to be super expensive; ‘Queer Eye’ was a super expensive show to make. And I think Bravo probably made the right move not doing that show.

“I don’t think it would have been a hit.”

Andy serves as executive producer on the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, and while he doesn’t “regret” cancelling the Miami series – which is now being rebooted – at the time, he wishes ‘The Real Housewives of DC’ had been kept on after it was axed after just one season amid controversy surrounding Michaele Schon and her then-husband Tareq Salahi, who notoriously breached security to attend a White House state dinner.

He said: “I think shows get cancelled for a reason, like the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’.

“The new version is really good — and the next season we’re shooting now is really great. But I don’t regret cancelling it at the time.

“The ratings went down that whole season, the ratings went down for that reunion.

You know what show I regretted they cancelled? And I was a fierce proponent for keeping it on — ‘The Real Housewives of DC’.

“If you look at that cast, that was an integrated cast, it was racially diverse at a time when our shows weren’t enough, and I really liked that show.

“I thought there was a lot that could have come [of it]. But I think the Salahis kind of tanked it.”