Kelly Ripa Savagely Exposes Andy Cohen After He Sent Her a ‘Completely Erect’ NSFW Photo From Potential Suitor

Andy Cohen is being called out by pal Kelly Ripa for sending her a NSFW photo — at work!

Recalling the hilarious situation on the Wednesday, May 31, episode of her podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” featuring Cohen as a guest, Ripa revealed: “So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and [“Live” Executive Producer Michael Gelman] is over my shoulder trying to show me something.”

“And suddenly a completely erect penis pops up,” the Live With Kelly and Mark host remembered.

“Let’s call him Bobby,” continued the 52-year-old. “It just says, ‘Bobby’s c**k,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c**k.’”

Offering more background information on the incident, the Bravo boss explained he was planning to have a “sex romp” with a straight, Boston-based couple — which ultimately led to him receiving a photos of “Bobby’s” manhood.

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed he never sealed the deal on the threesome, news Ripa was pleased to hear.

“Mark and I get very nervous with this stuff on your behalf,” Ripa admitted to her pal. “I’m constantly convinced that it’s going to be a couple of serial killers.”

The 52-year-old continued: “I’ve had this discussion with you many times, where I’m so afraid for your life.”

Ripa and Cohen’s frank conversation included The Daddy Diaries author’s admission about how his life has changed since becoming a single dad to son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 1.

“I miss sleeping and I miss walking around naked and I miss being the only one in my house. And did I say freedom? I do miss the freedom,” Cohen told Ripa, making it clear that he doesn’t “question” his decision to have children “for a second.”

“I often think to myself, ‘Well, what would I be doing if I didn’t have kids?’ And I think, ‘Well, I would be masturbating and getting high,’” he quipped. “I still masturbate and get high plenty with kids.”

Cohen concluded: “So maybe I’m not missing that much.”

