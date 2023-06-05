Andy Cohen Thanks Former Governor Andrew Cuomo for Having Daughter Lucy be ‘One of the First’ Gestational Surrogacies in New York

mega

Andy Cohen revealed the special way he brought his daughter, Lucy, into the world.

During a Tuesday, May 30, appearance on Amanda Hirsch‘s“Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the Bravo boss shared that his 1-year-old is part of history, as her birth was one of the first gestational surrogacies in New York state after it was made legal in 2020.

“I was going to Albany … [gestational] surrogacy was illegal in the state of New York until 2020] and I helped get that law passed,” he explained. “And Governor [Andrew] Cuomo, he really made it happen.”

“So I went to Albany a couple of times and I was out there, you know, trying to get it passed,” Cohen — who also welcomed 4-year-old son Ben via surrogacy — noted of changing the antiquated law. “I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here.”

“But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben,” the Watch What Happens Live host admitted.

Cohen recently sat down for a chat with his pal and fellow single dad Anderson Cooper to discuss what it’s like being one of the only gay fathers in his kids’ social circle. “I’m the only gay parent at Ben’s nursery school and the only single parent,” he said during a recent interview with the CNN host.

The executive producer also noted that his little boy “has been saying lately, ‘I want another daddy, I want another daddy.’ And it’s so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy,” he said of finding potential partner. “My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?”