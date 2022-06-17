Arab drag queen Halal Bae to appear on Canada’s Drag Race

Published by

Al-Araby

A contestant of Egyptian and Palestinian origin set to take part in the newest season of Canada’s Drag Race has said she hopes her appearance will prove that Muslims have a space in the drag community. The lineup for the third season of Canada’s Drag Race – a spin-off of the wildly successful RuPaul’s Drag Race – was announced Wednesday, and features Halal Bae, who has made her politics known from the jump. “I didn’t come to slay, I came to free Palestine. That’s right, your locally famous drag queen is on Canada’s Drag Race season 3!”, she tweeted in her announcement. In the show, whose third…

Read More