This Arab is Queer celebrates diversity of LGBTQ+ experience

This Arab is Queer, a heartfelt anthology of essays from the LGBTQ+ Arab community worldwide, made its debut at the Bishopsgate Institute in London on Thursday. Dozens of people gathered at the institute’s library to celebrate the anthology – the “first collection of its kind”, according to editor Elias Jahshan – which contains 18 rich and varied stories about queer experiences and identities. Thursday’s launch event, which featured a panel including Jahshan and three writers – Zeyn Joukhadar, Mona Eltahawy, and Anbara Salam – discussed how the book challenges trauma-driven narratives imposed …

