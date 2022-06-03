Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian’s Pleas To Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Official Party

Mega

Although she isn’t used to rejection, Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson were reportedly rejected by Buckingham Palace this week after begging to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee official party, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that no doubt left the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman reeling, Kim and Pete were promptly rejected by Buckingham Palace after pleading to attend the Queen’s star-studded official party celebrating and commemorating her Platinum Jubilee.

Mega

According to Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s representatives asked for tickets to the event, but were turned down by the Palace.

Kim’s reps then reportedly turned to publicists at the BBC – who are broadcasting the show – in a last-ditch effort to score tickets to the royal extravaganza, but were also rejected by them.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often,” a source familiar with the situation told Daily Mail.

“Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration,” the source added.

Mega

Although Kim was rejected by both Buckingham Palace and the BBC, she reportedly vowed to obtain tickets for the Platinum Jubilee party by any means necessary – even if that means the tickets are “not VIP.”

10,000 tickets for the party were reportedly given out via a public ballot, in addition to 7,500 more tickets allocated to those in the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities, so it is not known how exactly Kim plans to get her hands on a pair of tickets for her and Pete.

It’s no wonder Kim and Pete are desperate to attend the royal party, because the event is set to see performances by the likes of Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and even the rock band Queen.

Other celebrities set to make an appearance include former English soccer legend David Beckham, as well as English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

Mega

Despite not scoring tickets to join the Platinum Jubilee official party, Kim and her 28-year-old comedian boyfriend still reportedly made the best of their time in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the celebrity couple were spotted jewelry shopping in London’s Mayfair before enjoying a surprisingly low-key dinner date at London’s River Café.