Choosing Sides? Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Costar PRAISES Kim Cattrall After ‘SATC’ Drama

Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA; RCF / MEGA

Kathy Najimy took fans by surprise by showing support to Kim Cattrall after her Hocus Pocus 2 costar Sarah Jessica Parker spoke out about the Sex and the City drama in a rare interview.

SJP opened up about her “painful” rift with Cattrall on the Awards Chatter podcast, revealing her former SATC costar’s remarks over the years have been tough to hear, adding, “There just isn’t anybody else who has talked about me in this way.”

Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hours after the interview made headlines, Najimy entered the conversation by tweeting directly to Cattrall, despite reprising her iconic role inHocus Pocus alongside SJP.

Najimy and SJP portray two of the three Sanderson sisters in the spooky films.

“@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!! One of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!” she wrote on Thursday, also writing in a separate tweet, “Sending love to my brilliant authentic talented beautiful hilarious [@KimCattrall] today … miss you.”

Eagle-eyed fans were keen to notice that Najimy also doesn’t follow SJP on Instagram but does follow Cattrall.

“Hocus Pocus 2 press tour ’bout to be real fun!!!!” one social media user quipped.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Najimy’s praise of Cattrall comes after SJP finally addressed her longtime feud with Cattrall as well as why her character Samantha Jones was not brought back, claiming it was more of a studio decision than Cattrall’s — contradicting her costar’s claims.

SJP, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series, said, “The studio, when we were going to do the third movie, there were things she requested that they were not able to do — they didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet.”

In a May interview with Variety, Cattrall had said that she was never asked to return for the reboot after making her feelings clear on a possible third movie, stating she felt confident in her choice to say no after hearing where her plotline was going.

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

“She did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that it wasn’t something she wanted to pursue and it no longer felt comfortable to us, so it did not occur to us,” SJP, in turn, said about why they didn’t reach out to Cattrall regarding the reboot.

“It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this catfight,” Parker continued, adding that Cattrall was essential to the show’s success. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever.”