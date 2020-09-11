Burger King and Ronald McDonald Kiss in ‘Love Conquers All’ Pride Ad Campaign

The Burger King and Ronald McDonald share a big smooch in a new “Love Conquers All” ad campaign posted around Finland and in Burger King restaurants during the country’s annual Helsinki Pride celebration.

Proud to see Burger King Finland as the official partner of The Helsinki Pride. Even more proud of our 100% Corporate Equality Index. Congrats to Kaisa from the BK Finland team for such a beautiful execution. @HRC #helsinkipride2020 #helsinkipride #loveconquersall pic.twitter.com/lmQD4Waepz — Fer Machado (@fer_machado123) September 10, 2020

Adweek reports: “The long-awaited kiss campaign was developed by the Burger King Finland team in creative partnership with TBWA\Helsinki and Virta Helsinki. Per a statement from Burger King Finland, the painting is meant to serve as a celebration of love in all of its forms.”

Said Burger King Finland brand manager Kaisa Kasila in a statement: “Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are. The only instance where it might not seem so is when we’re bantering with our competitor. We thought, what a better way to convey our values than by portraying an all-encompassing kiss between Burger King and McDonald. We wanted to show that in the end, love always wins. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.”