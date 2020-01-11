‘One Million Moms’ Melts Down Because Burger King Impossible Whopper Ad Uses the ‘D’ Word

American Family Association’s One Million Moms (or rather the one meddling mom with a keyboard, Monica Cole), who for the blink of an eye caused the Hallmark Channel to drop a gay-themed ad last year, is coming for Burger King for its use of the ‘D’ word.

Cole didn’t specify which ‘D’ word she meant, but we scoured the current BK ads and unfortunately couldn’t find any “dick” so we assume she means the ad below which has been airing since summer, in which a man tastes the burger before uttering, “Damn, that’s good!”

a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ August 1, 2019

Writes Cole: “The language in the commercial is offensive, and it’s sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one. In the Burger King commercial that is currently airing on TV, customers’ responses are being videoed as they taste-test the Impossible Whopper. One man is completely shocked that the burger is not beef, so he uses the d-word to describe how he feels about himself for being deceived by the taste of the burger.”

“One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate,” Cole adds. “When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial. Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear. This ad is airing during prime time, when families are likely watching. Burger King should be more responsible in its marketing decisions. Let the fast-food restaurant know that as a parent and a customer you are disgusted by its recent marketing choices. Burger King needs to know parents do not approve!”

The Impossible Whopper outrage won’t be the last time OMM bites into a Ridiculous Nothingburger.