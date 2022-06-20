George Michael’s piano for sale

George Michael’s personal piano is to be auctioned off for charity.

The ‘Praying for Time’ hitmaker – who died in December 2013 aged 53 – kept the Bechstein Grand piano in his home in Highgate, north London, for many years but his estate have now donated the instrument to music therapy organisation Nordoff Robbins, and it will be sold during the O2 Silver Clef Awards ceremony on 1 July.

Not only will the auction be available to the artists, stars and supporters attending the event, fans from across the world will be able to place a bid via The Auction Collective at https://theauctioncollective.com/auctions/george-michaels-piano/.

George Michael’s estate said: “We are proud on behalf of George Michael to be able to continue his support of Nordoff Robbins.

“George supported many charitable and philanthropic causes during his lifetime which his Estate will continue to do in his memory.

“We hope that the return of the O2 Silver Clef lunch after a two-year absence will be a huge success and that the piano will raise a substantial amount of money to help continue this vital work after the toughest couple of years for the sector that most of us can remember.”

George’s friend and collaborator, David Austin, is creating a short film to showcase the piano, including footage of the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer playing the instrument at home, while Derek Paravicini – who is autistic and blind – will give a special performance of one of the former Wham! star’s most famous songs at the ceremony.

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins said: “We are extraordinarily grateful to George Michael’s Estate for donating such a wonderful instrument. George Michael’s legacy is huge – not only in terms of his contribution to music, but also his kindness and generosity when it comes to helping others.

“We were proud to honour George with our Silver Clef Award back in 1989 and he continued to support us throughout his career. This auction will be made extra special by Derek’s performance – ensuring that those in the room and across the world can hear George Michael’s beautiful music being played once again on his piano.

“Derek shows us how much music matters to connect everyone and help fulfil their human potential. We hope this year’s auction and ceremony will be our biggest fundraising event yet, as our work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults is needed now more than ever.”

Honourees at this year’s ceremony, which will take place at Grosvenor House, London – will include Frankie Valli, Jools Holland, and Peter Gabriel.