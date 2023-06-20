George Michael blamed break-up of Wham! on him wanting to come out of closet

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

George Michael blamed the break-up of Wham! on him wanting to come out of the closet. The ‘Last Christmas' singer, who died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016, realised he was gay or at the very least bisexual aged 19, but said he was left feeling “trapped” when he didn't publicly come out while his band with Andrew Ridgeley, 60, became one of the world's biggest acts. George says in an unaired interview in the upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Wham!': “In reality, the turning point of Wham! was nothing to do with Wham! “The turning point of Wham! was me as I suddenly thought, ‘Oh my God, I'm a massive…

Read More