Andrew Ridgeley was ‘concerned’ about George Michael’s drug use

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Andrew Ridgeley was “concerned” by George Michael's drug use. The 60-year-old singer admitted he was worried about his late Wham! bandmate after he was arrested several times and even jailed for a month in 2010 for offenses stemming from his cannabis use, but he is reluctant to talk to much about the subject because his friend's estate are “very sensitive” about it, even though George himself was happy to speak openly about his habit. He told Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I was concerned by his cannabis use, to be honest. But it's not a subject that I can go into in great detail, because of …

Read More