If you’re in Berlin, head to Hollywood, at this photography exhibit

A visitor walks past a picture by photographer Helmut Newton in the Helmut Newton Foundation’s “Hollywood” exhibition. In the 1980s and ’90s, Newton took portraits of many actors, directors and musicians in and around Hollywood on behalf of numerous magazines. But the Berlin group exhibition also features other photographers with their interpretations of Hollywood. Britta Pedersen/dpa

You can see Elizabeth Taylor submerged in the deep blues of a pool in Hollywood, a green parrot perched on her hand.

German-Australian photographer Helmut Newton created the portrait of Taylor during a shoot for Vanity Fair in the 1980s.

It is just one of the many gems on display at an exhibition of works focusing on Hollywood, with many by iconic photographer Newton (1920-2004).

They are now on show at the Berlin Museum of Photography, suitably, as Newton’s photographic estate is administered by Berlin, where he was born.

The photographer made his name portraying celebrity actors and actresses, well-known directors and famous musicians for magazines in the 1980s. Many of his works resemble stills from famous Hollywood films, as he often staged photographs based on cinematic scenes.

While Newton’s works are the focal point in the exhibition, you can also see photographs by Eve Arnold, Anton Corbijn, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, Michael Dressel, George Hoyningen-Huene, Jens Liebchen, Ruth Harriet Louise, Inge Morath, Steve Schapiro, Julius Shulman, Alice Springs and Larry Sultan, all focusing on Hollywood. There are also publications by Annie Leibovitz and Ed Ruscha.

The exhibition opened on Friday and runs until November 20.

The “Hollywood” exhibition at Berlin’s Museum of Photography features works focusing on celebrities from the 1980s and 90s, with many by iconic photographer Helmut Newton (1920-2004). Britta Pedersen/dpa