Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Wake of ‘Stranger Things’ Success: LISTEN

Published by

PopCrush

In honor of Pride Month, pop singer Kim Petras has released a brand new cover of Kate Bush‘s 1985 track “Running Up That Hill.” The sparkling song is in collaboration with Amazon Music. The Amazon Original cover is featured on their PROUD playlist. Listen below: “Running Up That Hill” is one of Bush’s most famous records. It reached No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart and gave Bush her first Top 30 chart hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100. It was also featured in NME‘s “Tracks of the Year” in 1985, where it landed at No. 3. Watch Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Music Video:The song is often misinterpre…

Read More