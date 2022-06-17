Kesha is “not gay” and “not straight”.

The ‘Praying’ singer told how she “loves people” and doesn’t want to label her sexuality, though she is “open to it all” in a message wishing all of her followers a Happy Pride in recognition of June being LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Sharing a selfie, the 35-year-old star wrote in the caption: “Happy pride! In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f****** lucky to have you.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?

“I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved.

“Love u animals, happy pride [rainbow emoji] see u at stonewall soon!!!!!(sic)”

Kesha will headline Stonewall Day 2022 on 24 June in New York City and she recently admitted she is “so honoured” to be involved in the event, which commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a series of spontaneous protests from members of the city’s gay community.

She previously said: “I am so honoured to be a part of this historic event.

As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day.”

“Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honour and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”