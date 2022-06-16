Todd Chrisley Allegedly Asked Male Employee To Engage In Explicit Act Years Before Ex-Business Partner’s Gay Affair Claims

ROMA / MEGA

Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley was accused of sexually harassing a male employee years before his ex-business partner testified they allegedly had a gay affair during the TV personality’s fraud trial.

Radar exclusively broke the news on a bombshell court filing back in 2014, in which three former employees of his company, Chrisley Asset Management, spoke out with claims against the convicted fraudster.

The ex-employees alleged in January 2010 that Todd, 53, regularly “commented on the size of his p—-, invited male employees to ‘jerk off’ with him in the restroom, inappropriately touched employees, and routinely made sexual gestures toward his subordinates.”

Some of the employees alleged that those who went into specific detail about his alleged harassment were given the boot from their workplace as retaliation.

According to the documents, the Plaintiffs claimed Chrisley once “asked a male employee, in front of other employees, to join him and another male co-worker in the restroom to ‘jerk off.'”

“Chrisley’s actions heavily influenced the work environment,” the docs stated. “Employees were made to feel afraid to complain about the offensive sexual behavior for fear they would lose their jobs in those tough economic times.”

The case was settled in the end.

Years later, Todd’s character came into question again when his former business partner Mark Braddock alleged the reality star cheated on his wife, Julie Chrisley, with him.

Not only that, but they supposedly paid off a blackmailer to keep the alleged affair a secret, a claim vehemently disputed as a “fantasy” by Chrisley’s lawyer.

Todd previously brushed off rumors about his sexuality, calling the speculation “flattering.”

In late May, Braddock testified during Todd and Julie’s federal fraud trial, claiming they were intimate in the early 2000s.

He claimed to have allegedly helped the reality TV star commit fraud by creating fake documents and impersonating Todd.

After the alleged dalliance ended, Todd reportedly threw his ex-lover and employee out of his Chrisley Asset Management office and threatened to call the cops. Braddock got upset and later decided to report Todd and Julie, 49, to the FBI.

In turn, Braddock was given immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony. Earlier this month, the Chrisleys were found guilty in their tax fraud trial.

They face up to 30 years behind bars at their upcoming sentencing in October.