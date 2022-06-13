Kim Cattrall joins the cast of Glamorous

Kim Cattrall will star as a make-up mogul in a new Netflix series.

The 65-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ – will play a starring role in ‘Glamorous’, which is due to begin shooting in Toronto in July.

Kim will appear alongside YouTuber Miss Benny, who is playing the part of Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming queer person.

The ten-episode series is being written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, according to Variety, which reports that Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment will also executive produce the project.

‘Glamorous’ was originally ordered as a pilot at The CW in 2019, but it’s now been picked up by Netflix.

Meanwhile, Michael Patrick King recently confirmed that Samantha Jones will feature in season two of ‘And Just Like That…’, the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series.

Kim didn’t appear in season one of the HBO Max show, but her iconic character will play a part in the upcoming episodes.

Kim isn’t expected to reprise her role on screen, but she recently insisted Samantha will “live forever”.

The actress – who starred in ‘Sex and the City’ alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – remains proud of the character and is confident that her legacy will live on for years to come.

She said: “I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever.

“She’s your best friend, and she’s someone who will tell you the truth. Because she’s been there and done that.

“I love her so much. But she lives in a time and a place, and I honour that.”