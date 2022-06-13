NYC LGBTQ rights activists, local politicians protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis event at Chelsea Piers: ‘Get the hell out of my city!’

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Ron, be gone! That was the message Sunday from dozens of LGBTQ rights activists and local elected officials outraged over Chelsea Piers’ decision to host a conservative conference featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Amid chants of “Shame!” and calls for a boycott they voiced their fury over Chelsea Piers’ refusal to cancel the event and denounced DeSantis for his support of the so-called “don’t say gay” bill in his home state. “It is unacceptable that Chelsea Piers has not canceled a speech by the most anti-LGBTQ public official in America,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Dem who …

