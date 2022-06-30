Kit Conner says attending his first fashion show was ‘surreal’

Kit Connor says attending his first fashion show was “surreal”.

The ‘Heartstopper’ star called attending the Loewe catwalk at Paris Fashion Week “crazy” and lived up the hype after being invited by creative director Jonathan Anderson – who has dressed stars such as Josh O’Connor and Sir Anthony Hopkins – after he finished his final school exams.

The 18-year-old actor told GQ: “It was probably one of the most surreal experiences I’ve ever had, I did not see that coming. It’s one of those things that you always hear about as being one of the crazy experiences, and it lives up to it.”

Kit loved the outfit that Jonathan dressed him, saying “It was a look that fed into my own classic taste, but had a subtle edge,” and admitted that supporting LGBT designer was “a message that he wants to continue with” and vowed to “support the community as best he can.”

The Netflix star found his “outfit felt like a suit of armour” against the prongs of fans in the French capital.

Kit said: “The crowds of Heartstopper fans in Paris were quite mad and myself and the other cast members were quite swamped when we left the hotel. In a weird way my outfit felt like a suit of armour, which I think is something that’s really great about fashion – it gives you a shield of confidence.”

He also knows “there’s a lot” sartorially for him to try out before he finds his true style.

Kit said: “I’m still only 18 years old and so I think there’s lot for me to try out. I love photo shoots and I love getting to wear things I’d never usually wear.”