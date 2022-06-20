Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence following tax fraud conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley are going through a “heartbreaking” time after being found guilty of tax fraud.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy earlier this month and though they are unable to talk about the details of the case, they admitted they have been going through a testing time but are getting through it with their faith.

Speaking on their ‘Chrisley Confessions’ podcast, Todd said: “I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time.

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker.”

Todd is dad to Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, from his first marriage, and he and Julie also have Chase, 26, Savannah 24, and 16-year-old Grayson, and their brood have found the situation difficult.

Todd said: “A lot of tears, a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now. But we are here.”

The couple then thanked fans for their support.

Julie said: “We’re alive and kicking and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone.”

Todd added: “Tens and thousands of messages every day — from mail to gifts being delivered to our home to people delivering food.”

But though the food, flowers and gifts have been well-received, he urged fans not to drive from far distances or to send them things, even though it is a “tough time” right now.

And the pair – who are under house arrest until they are sentenced in October, where they face up to 30 years in prison – vowed to continue with their podcast until it is no longer possible.

Todd said: “We’re going to continue ‘Chrisley Confessions’ for as long as we get to do it, and then Chase and Savannah will take it over and at that point they will be the ones that can fill you in on everything that’s going on in our lives at that point.”

After being found guilty earlier this month, Todd and Julie’s legal team vowed to launch an appeal.

The charges relate to the couple allegedly falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.