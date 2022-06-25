Lizzo donates $500k to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights

Lizzo has donated $500,000 (£407,650) to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker has made the generous donation, which has been matched by live entertainment promoters Live Nation, with $1 million (£815,300) set to help the two non-profit organisations, which provide vital reproductive health care and campaigning, respectively.

The 34-year-old singer announced on Instagram: “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds and organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban

Black women and women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one. (sic)”

The Grammy winner also encouraged fans to donate and sign the Bans Off My Body petition, which was organised by Planned Parenthood as “a rallying cry for autonomy and equality.”

Lizzo signed off the post: “Go to lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to terminate the constitutional right to abortion in the US has caused outrage across the globe.

The 1973 Roe v Wade battle centred around ‘Jane Roe’ – a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey.

She was a single mother pregnant for the third time who wanted an abortion, and sued the Dallas attorney general Henry Wade over a Texas law that made it a crime to terminate a pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother’s life was in danger – arguing the law infringed on her constitutional rights.

President of the United States Joe Biden blasted the ruling as “un-American” in an address from the White House, adding it was a “sad day for the court and the country” and calling the move “wrong, extreme and out of touch”.