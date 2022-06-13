Men storming San Francisco drag queen book hour claim to be Proud Boys militia

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris A San Francisco library’s drag queen story time was attacked by men purporting to be affiliated with the Proud Boys militia. SFGate reported over the weekend that as LGBTQ+ pride takes place around the country, one of those events turned into a homophobic and transphobic attack. Police told the site that Panda Dulce, a local drag performer, was reading at the San Lorenzo Library when “a group of 8-10 Proud Boys” came into the room shouting and threatening those there. They wrote that the group was forced to leave, and that Panda Dulce was forced to hide in a back office with…

Read More