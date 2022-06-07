Milo Yiannopoulos excited to be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s intern

Published by

New York Daily News

Former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos seems excited to be going to work for his “friend” Marjorie Taylor Greene on Capitol Hill. “Mummy always said I’d end up in government!” the far-right pundit who identifies as an “ex-gay” wrote on social media Monday. That caption ran alongside a photo of what appears to be the 37-year-old provocateur’s House of Representatives ID atop a leather Louis Vuitton bag. “I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement,” he also wrote. “But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!” Greene, the…

