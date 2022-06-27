Ohio Bill To Require Genital Examination For Athletes Suspected Of Being Trans Advances

Published by

A new Ohio bill that would allow for genital exams to be administered if the sex of a student was disputed is being debated by Ohio’s state representatives. Bill 151 is meant for any student who decides to go into sports, and their gender is disputed. Critics say that the law specifically targets transgender youth unfairly. State Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Ohio) said abuses could come about from the law, which passed the Republican-controlled Ohio House. “We stand to protect all children from child sexual abuse … as state-sanctioned child sexual abuse, which we believe this particular piece of le…

